Michigan City man charged with arson after surveillance video shows him next to flaming vehicles, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 70-year-old local man faces two counts of arson following vehicle fires at the Garden Estates West Apartments where he lives, police said.

Michigan City police said they were called out around 1:19 a.m. Oct. 1 to the complex, where they found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a second vehicle starting to catch fire.

Firefighters from the Michigan City Fire Department extinguished the fires, and after reviewing surveillance video and receiving tips from the public, police said they were led to James Bowlby.

After finding multiple pieces of evidence linking him to the fires, Bowlby was charged with two felony counts of arson, police said.

Bowlby is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, according to police.

"The investigative division is actively investigating other suspicious vehicle fires within the Garden Estates apartment complex and anticipate additional criminal charges being filed from these investigations," police said.