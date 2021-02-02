 Skip to main content
Michigan City man faces charges after threatening Meijer employee with knife, police say
Michigan City man faces charges after threatening Meijer employee with knife, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A theft suspect who threatened a Meijer employee with a knife has been captured, police said. 

At 3:58 p.m. Jan. 12, an employee called 911 for a customer creating a disturbance at Meijer at 5150 Franklin St., said Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk. 

The customer had left the store before police arrived and an officer went inside to investigate. Witnesses told police the customer left the store without paying for all of his merchandise and was pursued by a loss-prevention employee. 

The employee approached the customer about not paying for all of the items and the customer allegedly displayed a knife. He then threatened to use the knife on her, police reported. 

Michigan City Detective Arwen LaMotte identified the customer as Richard Cope, 55, of Michigan City. 

Criminal charges, including robbery, were filed against Cope on Tuesday, Urbanczyk said. 

Shortly after the arrest warrant was issued, Michigan City Officer Adam Brinkman and Officer Andrew Paul searched for Cope and found him in the 5800 block of Franklin Street and arrested him.

Cope is being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9. 

Police reminded individuals they can provide information to authorities  through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

