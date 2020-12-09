Michigan City man faces domestic battery charge in shooting that wounded woman, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man has been charged with shooting a woman Monday night.

Jesse McNeeley, 39, faces a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

He was booked into LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond. His first court hearing is set for Tuesday morning in LaPorte Superior Court 1.

The woman who was shot was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City and has since been discharged.

At 8:35 p.m. Monday officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Indiana 212, said Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk.

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and other injuries as a result of a fight. None of the injuries were reported as life-threatening, police said.

Officers learned the shooting happened at a nearby home and authorities identified a suspect. The suspect was detained while criminal charges were pending, police said.

The Michigan City Police Department was assisted by the Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte County EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department.