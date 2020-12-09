 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan City man faces domestic battery charge in shooting that wounded woman, police say
urgent

Michigan City man faces domestic battery charge in shooting that wounded woman, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man has been charged with shooting a woman Monday night.

Jesse McNeeley, 39, faces a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

He was booked into LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond. His first court hearing is set for Tuesday morning in LaPorte Superior Court 1.  

The woman who was shot was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City and has since been discharged. 

At 8:35 p.m. Monday officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Indiana 212, said Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk. 

Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and other injuries as a result of a fight. None of the injuries were reported as life-threatening, police said. 

Officers learned the shooting happened at a nearby home and authorities identified a suspect. The suspect was detained while criminal charges were pending, police said. 

The Michigan City Police Department was assisted by the Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte County EMS and the Michigan City Fire Department. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan City Detective Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

Jesse McNeeley

Jesse McNeeley

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts