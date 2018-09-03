A Michigan City man who was pulled unresponsive from the waters of Lake Michigan last week has died while receiving care at the hospital, authorities have confirmed.
Mark Gaff, 48, died Thursday, according to Terri Millefoglie, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division.
Prior to news of his death, he had been last listed in critical condition at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Gaff was rescued the afternoon of Aug. 27 from the waters at Washington Park Beach.
Millefoglie said investigators are looking into whether Gaff suffered a medical condition prior to his near-drowning in the lake. The water conditions were calm that day and no warnings had been issued according to officials.
An autopsy will determine an official cause of death, Millefoglie said.
Nearly two dozen people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, including two young boys who drowned at Indiana Dunes State Park last month, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit that tracks drowning statistics.
In all, 23 people have died in Lake Michigan this year.
Malik Freeman, 14, of Aurora, Illinois, and Joshua Torres, 10, of Chicago, died after they were pulled from the water last month at Indiana Dunes State Park. They were the fifth and sixth people to die this year in Northwest Indiana lakes and ponds.
Tiara Hardy, 24, of Gary, died July 23 at Marquette Beach in Gary, and a little over a week later, a Cincinnati, Ohio, man, Salomon C. Martinez, died after he and a group of friends went swimming at the Portage Lakefront Riverwalk Beach.