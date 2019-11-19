HAMMOND — A Michigan City man is going to prison for 63 months for robbing three Northwest Indiana banks.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon imposed that sentence on 42-year-old Jason Jay Cheek, who pleaded guilty in August to stealing thousands of dollars last year from Michigan City and Portage financial institutions he held up.
The judge accepted the agreement between Cheek and the U.S. Attorney’s office that Cheek would drop his demand for a jury trial in return for the U.S. Attorney recommending he receive leniency for accepting responsibility for his crimes.
Cheek would have faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if he had gone to trial and was convicted.
Cheek has promised to pay $15,694 in restitution.
Cheek states in the agreement he signed earlier this month that on June 5, 2018, he walked into the Chase Bank branch at 4365 Franklin St. in Michigan City, pushed a female customer aside, placed a black canvas bag on the counter and told the teller he would shoot if she set off an alarm.
He fled with $10,694 in his canvas bag after giving the female customer he had elbowed aside two $20 bills and saying, “Here, for your troubles.”
He entered the First Source Bank branch at 3905 Franklin St. in Michigan City shortly after 3 p.m. July 31, 2018, and informed a teller, “My name is Toby and I’ll be your robber today.” He later warned that if she didn’t hurry “I would start shooting.”
After the teller shoved $3,000 in his bag, Cheek told her to “go ahead and hit her button to alert law enforcement.”
About an hour later the same day, he robbed another Chase Bank branch, at 3275 Willowcreek Road in Portage, with the same line, “I’m going to be your robber today.” He also threatened to shoot the teller when she wasn’t quick enough to give him $2,000.
After Cheek left, a bank employee called police and gave a description of the getaway car as a black four-door Nissan.
Portage Police Officer Matthew Johnson spotted the car on Lute Road about a half mile from the bank and stopped it. Police matched Cheek to the robber caught on the bank’s surveillance system.
The FBI later matched Cheek to surveillance footage at the other banks as well.
Police said Cheek confessed he used a BB gun during the robberies because it resembles a real firearm.
His defense attorney, Roxanne Mendez Johnson, argued in a recent memo to the court that although Cheek has a prior felony and three misdemeanor convictions stemming from illicit drug use, he suffers from physical and mental health ailments.
She said Cheek is the product of a broken family and was a victim of child abuse.