MICHIGAN CITY — This city's primary mayoral race has attracted battles both on the Republican and Democrat ballots.
Incumbent Mayor Ron Meer is facing off against fellow Democrats Virginia Martin and Clifford Thatcher for their party's nomination.
The battle for the Republican nomination pits Robert Lonie against Duane Parry.
Meer, 54, is a lifelong resident of Michigan City, who had served two terms on the city council. He is seeking his third four-year term as mayor.
His top priorities for re-election are workforce development and job training, "so that we have a workforce-ready community."
He also cited "public health and safety so we can provide a vibrant quality of life for our residents."
"I am an avid outdoorsman and protecting the environment is important to me," Meer said. "I believe strongly in protecting our waterways and our natural resources."
Meer said over the last 7 years, he has committed $40 million to "green infrastructure and environmental protection projects."
"In addition, Michigan City now has a great opportunity to become a Gateway City to Indiana's first National Park," he said. "This will give us world wide exposure."
Thatcher did not respond to repeated requests for comment and Martin declined the opportunity to answer a few candidate questions.
Lonie, 42, who owns and operates his own business as a financial services representative, had served as treasurer of the Michigan City Republican Club and chair of LaPorte County Young Republicans.
He made an unsuccessful bid four years ago for the city council but was elected as a precinct committeeman.
"My goals for Michigan City are focused on improving cooperation and communication between the city government and its residents and business owners," he said.
Lonie wants to see local median wages increased to increase home ownership.
"When I look around our city, I see a city missing its opportunities," he said. "Missed opportunities now, have long term consequences. I will work to bring more of the growth seen in our neighboring communities to our home."
"My slogan, 'Working for a Brighter Michigan City' is more than just words, it’s a declaration of what I will do as Mayor," Lonie said.
Parry, 69, who has worked in contract management in heavy industrial construction across this country and Canada, said he serves as a deputy surveyor for LaPorte County government.
"I am, and have always been, conservative," he said.
Parry said he was elected as a Democrat to the city council in 2012 and then made a failed bid as a Democrat for mayor in 2016.
He also ran unsuccessfully for the Indiana House of Representatives in 2017.
"Since 2017 the Democratic Party has become so radically liberal that I can no longer embrace their core values, which is the reason I have chosen to seek the office of Michigan City Mayor as a Republican," Parry said.
"My goals as mayor are revitalizing Michigan City to the stature it once enjoyed by providing sufficient light industry jobs for all who want to work, reducing crime, especially drug and gun related crimes, improving education by offering extensive post-high school continuing education and job training, providing new owner-occupied housing, and restoring the quality of life amenities and services Michigan City'ans once enjoyed," he said.