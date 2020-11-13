 Skip to main content
Michigan City names new fire chief
MICHIGAN CITY — A new fire chief has been named in the wake of a police investigation that toppled the department's former leader.

Mayor Duane Parry appointed Michigan City Captain Douglas Legault to the position of chief.

He replaces fire Chief Craig Krivak, who was released by Parry along with Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Kazmierczak in the wake of an off-duty incident now under investigation by the Indiana State Police, Parry said earlier this week.

The incident occurred Nov. 5 at the home of a Michigan City firefighter and involved a group of off-duty firefighters, Parry said.

No details were released about the incident and calls Tuesday to the city's fire and police departments were not immediately returned.

Parry said he released Krivak and Kazmierczak, "in part due to their handling of this incident."

Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot declined comment on the investigation.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

