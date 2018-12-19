MICHIGAN CITY — A suspect in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man is a juvenile. He was captured during an extensive manhunt late Tuesday night.
Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski said Wednesday the name of the 16-year-old male taken into custody was being withheld until charges are filed.
Yagelski also said a request was made to charge the youth in custody as an adult, which he said often is done in violent cases involving suspects younger than 18.
Dareon Brown, 18, was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 200 block of Karwick Road on the city's northeast side near U.S 12.
Yagelski said tracking dogs were used in the search extending into a large heavily wooded area that has Trail Creek running through it and a golf course in the small upscale town of Pottawattomie Park.
''Everyone was out trying to find the person responsible for the shooting,'' he said.
Nearby Krueger Middle School and Niemann School were placed under a lockdown during the hunt as a precaution, he said.
The suspect was apprehended without incident just before 10 p.m.