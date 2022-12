Michigan City police investigate false report of bank robbery

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating the report of a bank robbery Monday night that proved to be false, Michigan City police said Tuesday.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to Horizon Bank, 3631 Franklin St. In less than a minute after police were dispatched, officers showed up and established a perimeter around the bank, Sgt. Michael King said.

Employees told police that no robbery was attempted, King said. There was no indication of other suspicious activity inside the bank.

Michigan City police said they have launched an investigation into the false report.

Anyone with information can contact the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger or call the crime tip hotline, 219-873-1488. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

