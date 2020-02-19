Michigan City police investigating 2nd shooting victim this week

MICHIGAN CITY — After a second man this week was found suffering from several gunshot wounds, Michigan City police are launching an initiative targeting illegal gun possession to quell the uptick in gun violence.
At 11 p.m. Monday police responded to a reported gunshot victim at a home on Julianna Drive in Michigan City, Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez of the Michigan City Police Department said.
A 28-year-old man was found with several wounds that were not life-threatening and he was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City.
A substantial amount of illegal drugs, firearms and cash were found at the location of the shooting and the Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force were called to process the scene, Rodriguez said.
On Sunday, Michigan City police found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Chicago Street on the city’s west side. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital. Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence.
In the coming weeks, authorities will be sweeping through the community with the objective of policing illegal gun possession, the department said.
“In light of recent consecutive incidents involving gunplay, the Michigan City Police Department will be implementing additional teams over the next few weeks to target illegal gun possession through proactive policing efforts,” Rodriguez said. “Chief Dion Campbell wants to assure the public that their safety is of the utmost importance to the men and women of this department, and these activities will not be tolerated. It is to be noted that the recent incidents were all isolated and not connected in any form.”
The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to contact Cpl. Kyle Shiparski at 219-874-3221, extension 1011, or Cpl. Michelle Widelski at 219-874-3221, extension 1088.
In addition, tipsters can message police through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page and can also call the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Police said callers can request to stay anonymous.