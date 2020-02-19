Michigan City police investigating 2nd shooting victim this week

MICHIGAN CITY — After a second man this week was found suffering from several gunshot wounds, Michigan City police are launching an initiative targeting illegal gun possession to quell the uptick in gun violence.

At 11 p.m. Monday police responded to a reported gunshot victim at a home on Julianna Drive in Michigan City, Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez of the Michigan City Police Department said.

A 28-year-old man was found with several wounds that were not life-threatening and he was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City.

A substantial amount of illegal drugs, firearms and cash were found at the location of the shooting and the Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force were called to process the scene, Rodriguez said.

On Sunday, Michigan City police found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Chicago Street on the city’s west side. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital. Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the coming weeks, authorities will be sweeping through the community with the objective of policing illegal gun possession, the department said.