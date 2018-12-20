MICHIGAN CITY — Police have identified the 16-year-old boy charged with Tuesday's shooting death of an 18-year-old man on the city's northeast side.
The boy is Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls, of Michigan City, according to a statement from Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski.
Qualls faces charges of murder and carrying a handgun without a license, according to police. He is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Qualls is accused of shooting Dareon Brown in the 200 block of Karwick Road near U.S. 12 and then fleeing on foot, police said.
Brown was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City and was immediately pronounced dead at the hospital.
Yagelski said tracking dogs were used in the search extending into a large heavily wooded area that has Trail Creek running through it and a golf course in the small upscale town of Pottawattomie Park.
Nearby Krueger Middle School and Niemann School were placed under a lockdown during the hunt as a precaution, he said.
Qualls was apprehended at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday by members of the Michigan City Police Department, the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team.