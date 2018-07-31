Subscribe for 33¢ / day
michigan city robbery.jpg

Michigan City police released this image of a suspect accused of robbing First Source Bank at gunpoint Tuesday. He is also believed to be the suspect in a bank robbery in Portage.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing First Source Bank at gunpoint Tuesday. 

The suspect, described as white and about 6 feet tall, was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and black pants when he allegedly carried out the robbery at 3:45 p.m. at the bank at 3905 Franklin St., according to Michigan City police. 

He was carrying a black gym bag, police said, taking an undisclosed amount of money with him as he fled southbound on foot.

Anyone with information should contact Michigan City Police Detective Crpl. Tim Baker at 873-1465 ext. 1075 or TBaker@emichigancity.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public safety reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.