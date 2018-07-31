MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing First Source Bank at gunpoint Tuesday.
The suspect, described as white and about 6 feet tall, was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and black pants when he allegedly carried out the robbery at 3:45 p.m. at the bank at 3905 Franklin St., according to Michigan City police.
He was carrying a black gym bag, police said, taking an undisclosed amount of money with him as he fled southbound on foot.
Anyone with information should contact Michigan City Police Detective Crpl. Tim Baker at 873-1465 ext. 1075 or TBaker@emichigancity.com