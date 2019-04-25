Michigan City police seeking witnesses in man's shooting death

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are looking for witnesses in the fatal shooting of a man blocks from the city's police station.
The department, along with Chief Mark Swistek, have partnered with the Michiana Crime Stoppers to assist in obtaining witness information on a recent homicide that occurred in Michigan City, according to a release from the department.
Darrell Edwards, 27, was shot and killed March 30 during a gathering at 1013 Holliday St. Edwards, who was found lying on the ground about 2 a.m., was rushed to Franciscan Hospital Michigan City, where he died, police said.
Officers have spoken to numerous witnesses who were present during the gathering but believe there are others who have not been interviewed.
Anyone who was present at the gathering with information about the death of Edwards are asked to contact Detective Cpl. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, or Detective Arwen LaMotte at ext. 1081.