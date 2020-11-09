Michigan City police seize five illegal guns in eight days

MICHIGAN CITY — Police seized five illegally owned firearms in just eight days as a result of traffic stops.

Officer Mark Galetti investigated a report of a man pointing a firearm at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the 100 West block of Fulton Street, the department said in a news release. He discovered the suspect had a stolen gun.

He arrested Charles Pheal, of Michigan City, on a preliminary felony charge of theft of a firearm and a preliminary misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm without a permit, police said. Pheal is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Then at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Cpl. Marty Corley stopped a vehicle with an active arrest warrant on the 200 Block of South Porter Street. He arrested the driver, Marquaivion Holmes, an 18-year-old Michigan City resident, on a warrant for possession of a firearm without a permit, police said.

Corley smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found a firearm during a search.

Jarese Terrell Bishop, a 19-year-old Michigan City resident, was arrested on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license. He has since bonded out of jail, police said.