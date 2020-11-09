Michigan City police seize five illegal guns in eight days

MICHIGAN CITY — Police seized five illegally owned firearms in just eight days as a result of traffic stops.
Officer Mark Galetti investigated a report of a man pointing a firearm at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the 100 West block of Fulton Street, the department said in a news release. He discovered the suspect had a stolen gun.
He arrested Charles Pheal, of Michigan City, on a preliminary felony charge of theft of a firearm and a preliminary misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm without a permit, police said. Pheal is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
Then at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Cpl. Marty Corley stopped a vehicle with an active arrest warrant on the 200 Block of South Porter Street. He arrested the driver, Marquaivion Holmes, an 18-year-old Michigan City resident, on a warrant for possession of a firearm without a permit, police said.
Corley smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found a firearm during a search.
Jarese Terrell Bishop, a 19-year-old Michigan City resident, was arrested on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license. He has since bonded out of jail, police said.
At 10 p.m. later that evening, Cpl. Mike Oberle pulled over a vehicle for loud music and failing to signal a lane change. A K-9 officer did a free air sniff, which resulted in a search of the vehicle, police said. Narcotics and a gun were found in the car.
Leslie T. Lister, a 36-year-old Michigan City resident, was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm; preliminary felony charge of possession of a controlled substance; a preliminary misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle having never received a license; and a preliminary misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. Lister is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on $15,000 bond.
Then at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Officer Matthew Babcock pulled over a vehicle for speeding at East 10th Street and Oak Street. He smelled marijuana and searched the vehicles, finding empty drug packaging material and two guns, including one that was reported stolen, police said.
Daryl Dwayne Rhodes, a 19-year-old Michigan City resident, was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of theft of a firearm and a preliminary misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm without a permit. He is being held at the jail with no bond.
Asa Lamoyne Tompkins, a 23-year-old Michigan City resident, was arrested on a preliminary felony charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He's being held on $20,000 bond at the LaPorte County Jail.
Michigan City Police encourages people to call in tips through its crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or by messaging the department on Facebook.
