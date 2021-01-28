Michigan City police seized nearly 200 guns last year in crime crackdown

MICHIGAN CITY — The city's crackdown on gun-related offenses resulted in the seizing of 151 handguns, 27 rifles and 13 shotguns last year, police said.

Police also reported 64 arrests on a variety of different felony and misdemeanor firearm-related offenses.

"Most of these weapons were seized during criminal investigations, while others were surrendered by firearm owners who no longer wanted possession of them," Michigan City police said.

Police Chief Dion Campbell said, "I am very proud of the tremendous effort by the men and women of the Michigan City Police Department to keep our community safe."

"On a national level there has been an upsurge of violent crimes and illegal gun usage, which has impacted crime in Michigan City as well," he said. "I have commissioned Asst. Chief Dave Cooney to put in place a very aggressive and specialized team of highly trained officers to deal with the issues we are facing in the upcoming year. The Michigan City Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe."

The department said it responded to a total of 387 "shots fired" calls last year, compared to 271 in 2019.

Twenty-four people were shot and wounded in 2020, up from four in 2019, police said.