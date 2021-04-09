Michigan City police targeting uptick in gun violence in 2021

MICHIGAN CITY — Eight people have been injured in shootings this year, one of which resulted in the death of a Michigan City resident, police said.

In light of recent gun violence, the Michigan City Police Department is deploying a Violent Crime Reduction team, which has been directed by the chief of police to aggressively and relentlessly target those who carry and use guns illegally.

Between Jan. 1 and Friday, Michigan City officers have been called to 98 reports for shots fired, said Capt. Kevin Urbanczyk. During that same time period, Michigan City police have confiscated 100 firearms during investigations.

"The firearms collected from officers led to multiple gun related charges being filed on offenders," Urbanczyk said.

Police said the uptick in gun violence hasn't only been local, but nationwide as well. From the start of the year to current day, there have been 133 mass shootings, which averages out to more than one mass shooting each day. Authorities referenced a press conference with President Joe Biden, who gave statistics on the rise of gun violence seen so far in 2021, calling the issue an epidemic.