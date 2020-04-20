Michigan City police warn of Walmart text scam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are warning residents to watch out for a Walmart gift card text scam.

The scam involves a text message indicating the recipient didn't open their door when a $1,000 Walmart gift card was delivered to their residence, Michigan City police Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez said in a news release.

The text includes a link stating 'Claim it now,' which redirects to a webpage asking for a personal financial information.

"Please DO NOT clink on the link," Rodriquez said in the release. "The text is a malicious scam sent out in order to collect your personal data and steal your hard-earned money."

Scammers even tried to trick Rodriquez himself with such a text on his official police department-issued cell phone. It's not known if they realized he was a police officer.

"This goes to show you that the scams are random and that scammers will send out their scam to everyone and anyone in order to defraud you," Rodriguez said. "Please be cautious and never click on any links, open any emails, and NEVER provide any of your personal information to someone over the telephone that you do not know or trust."

