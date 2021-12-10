Michigan City pursuit ends in crash with injuries, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation after a pursuit in Michigan City ended in a crash with injuries Friday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m. patrol officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit in Michigan City, said Sgt. Steve Forker.

The chase ended in a crash at 10th Street and Pine Street, injuring multiple people.

LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department immediately transported crash victims to Franciscan Health Michigan City. The incident that sparked the crash and the number of people injured has not been released by police.

Forker stated that "additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation."

Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell requested that the Indiana State Police investigate the crash.

The public can also send information through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number 219-873-1488 or they can use the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

