Michigan City woman sentenced for providing firearm to felon, courts say

guns times files photo STOCK

Times file photo

 Lauren Cross

SOUTH BEND — A woman has been sentenced following an investigation into a "straw purchase" of firearms that ended up in the hands of a felon, courts said. 

Latavia Fleming, 43, of Michigan City, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Fleming previously pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms. 

A straw purchase is when someone buys a firearm claiming it is for themselves but is actually buying the firearm on behalf of someone who is not legally able to possess a firearm. 

In 2020 over a period of several months, Fleming was found to have bought multiple firearms from gun stores, court reports said. She falsely claimed she was purchasing the guns for herself; however she bought a firearm to a person who is not legally able to buy or possess a gun, courts said. 

Fleming provided a firearm for a person who is a convicted felon, who then sold the firearm to someone else. In addition, the investigation revealed she sold or traded firearms to several other people. 

The Michigan City Police Department worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the case. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

