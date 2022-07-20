Michigan City woman shot dead in car identified

MICHIGAN CITY — A woman who was shot dead while driving her car has been identified, the LaPorte County coroner said.

The woman was Kylie McKee, a 25-year-old from Michigan City. Her cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso and was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

The Michigan City Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers were informed a victim had been hit by gunfire.

"Upon their arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway at Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue," the department said in a news release. "Officers found that the woman had an apparent gunshot wound, at which time they attempted lifesaving measures. Tragically, the female succumbed to her injuries at Franciscan Alliance Hospital."

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. No arrests have yet been made, and no suspects are in custody as of Wednesday.

"Anyone with information regarding this tragic shooting death is asked to contact lead detective Det. Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com," police said in a news release. "Information can also be provided to our Crime Tip Hotline which is 219-873-1488 or our departmental Facebook page."

The department will host a public safety meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the New Hope Church at 730 W. 6th Street in Michigan City.

It asks the public to attend the forum for a "solution-seeking dialogue" and outline of police's plans to deal with recent incidents of violence in the lakefront city in northern LaPorte County near the Michigan state line.

"Chief (Dion) Campbell states that the Michigan City Police Department has worked extremely hard to combat gun violence in our city," police said in a news release. "Prior to July, our department confiscated more than 167 guns from the streets and made numerous gun-related arrests."

Times Staff Writer Joseph Pete contributed to this report.