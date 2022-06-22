Michigan City woman was killed in collision on State Route 39, police said

MICHIGAN CITY — A woman from Michigan City was killed in a collision on State Route 39 on Wednesday, police said.
A black 2019 Nissan Maxima, driven by Ricquelle Wren, 32, of Michigan City, was traveling north. A white 2017 Mack tri axle dump truck, driven by Mark Chizum, 68, of Mishawaka, was traveling south.
For unknown reasons, the Nissan left the lane and drove left of center into the southbound lane and directly into the path of travel of the commercial motor vehicle. The vehicles collided head on.
The crash caused the passenger vehicle to come to a rest along the shoulder of the northbound lane. The CMV crossed the southbound lane and left the east side of the State Road before coming to rest in a ditch.
Wren was pronounced dead at the scene. Chizum sustained an upper body injury and was treated at a nearby hospital.
Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released, police said.
Co-worker nabs man with marijuana at Portage business, police say
Man killed in shooting outside gas station, authorities say
UPDATE: 2 killed, mother and children among 5 wounded in shootings, officials say
County cops release mugs of all OWI arrests in May
WATCH NOW: Chase results in narcotics bag exploding in officer's face; Crown Point crash, police say
UPDATE: Brothers get into shootout with each other in East Chicago homicide, chief says
Valpo cops release photos seeking theft suspects
Update: 2 children missing from Crown Point located
Group robs armored truck at Calumet City bank, FBI says
Crown Point man dies in Merrillville crash, coroner says
Crown Point police mourn death of 18-year veteran officer
Indiana gasoline taxes in July will be highest in state history
Man found fatally shot in street, police say
WATCH NOW: Pay to play: Munster's Centennial Park the latest Region park to impose parking fees
Woman on life support says she tried to wrestle gun from suicidal boyfriend, Porter County charge says
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Kendra Smutek
Arrest Date: June 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Flint, MI
Gregory Spence
Arrest Date: June 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 68
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Robert Jones Jr.
Arrest Date: June 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dylan Fredenburg
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal confinement; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Hiawatha Wright
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Simpson
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Gary
Cody Peck
Arrest Date: June 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dewhite Garland
Arrest Date: June 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Timothy Belue
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dijon Mitchell
Arrest Date: June 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Domestic Battery; Theft; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Abygail Dubbs
Arrest Date: June 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ryan Freeman
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Fraud; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Arieonna Copprue
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Franklin Schroeder
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cristian Hernandez
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Elizabeth Dusevicius
Arrest Date: June 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution; Identity deception; Fraud Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: Hickory Hills, IL
Blake Amor
Arrest Date: June 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary Resulting in Bodily Injury; Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Dominique Tackitt
Arrest Date: June 1342022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Larry Phillips Jr.
Arrest Date: June 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Escape; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jack McLean
Arrest Date: June 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 56
Residence: South Bend, IN
David Serrano
Arrest Date: June 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Gary, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.