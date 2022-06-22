 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan City woman was killed in collision on State Route 39, police said

Michigan City police stock

Wren was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A woman from Michigan City was killed in a collision on State Route 39 on Wednesday, police said.

A black 2019 Nissan Maxima, driven by Ricquelle Wren, 32, of Michigan City, was traveling north. A white 2017 Mack tri axle dump truck, driven by Mark Chizum, 68, of Mishawaka, was traveling south. 

For unknown reasons, the Nissan left the lane and drove left of center into the southbound lane and directly into the path of travel of the commercial motor vehicle. The vehicles collided head on. 

The crash caused the passenger vehicle to come to a rest along the shoulder of the northbound lane. The CMV crossed the southbound lane and left the east side of the State Road before coming to rest in a ditch.

Wren was pronounced dead at the scene. Chizum sustained an upper body injury and was treated at a nearby hospital. 

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released, police said. 

