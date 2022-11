Michigan drug courier takes wrong turn, lands in prison

CROWN POINT — An out-of-state man whose drug-running career brought him into Indiana is headed to prison.

Senior Judge James T. Moody imposed a five-year sentence Tuesday on Johnny Sawyer, 31, of Southfield, Michigan.

He pleaded guilty last spring to possession of a large amount of cocaine Aug. 17, 2020, on Interstate 94 in Chesterton.

He did so under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office to waive his right to a jury trial in return for a more lenient sentence than the maximum penalty of 40 years he had faced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick and federal investigators allege that Sawyer confessed to obtaining the narcotic in California and taking a flight to Midway International Airport in Chicago.

Court documents say Sawyer was met there by Brittany L. Coleman of Canton, Michigan, who later told authorities she was paid $300 to drive him and his shipment to Michigan.

She was only a half-hour from the state line that day when Indiana State Trooper Andrew D. Rasala Jr. stopped her gray SUV rental car just east of Indiana 49 because she made an abrupt lane change without using a turn signal.

Rasala said the odor of burnt marijuana greeted him when he walked up to her car. She apologized for her traffic violation and was only expecting to receive a warning ticket.

However, she had the misfortune of being pulled over by a law enforcement officer who was 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year, selected for his exemplary ability at intercepting illicit drug couriers.

State police say Rasala had 1,026 traffic stops in 2021 resulting in 135 criminal arrests and the seizure of more than half a ton of cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, ecstasy, heroin, marijuana and illicit prescription drugs.

Rasala asked the woman to get into his police car and asked her about her destination. She said she was driving up from Indianapolis but slipped up and said she had only been on the road for about an hour.

It typically takes more than 2 1/2 hours to travel the 160 miles from Indianapolis to Chesterton.

Rasala asked about some luggage he saw in her car, and she said it belonged to the male passenger, who she identified as her boyfriend.

She said she and Sawyer had been dating for several months. She identified him by the nickname “no good” because she didn’t know his real name.

Rasala asked about the marijuana smell. The woman said she smokes marijuana in her home state, where it is legal, but didn’t have any in her car.

Rasala then spoke to Sawyer, outside the woman’s hearing, and Sawyer said she wasn’t his girlfriend and the suitcase wasn’t his either.

“The trooper then told (Sawyer) that Brittany said that it was (his suitcase), and as soon as the trooper said that, Sawyer looked at Brittany, his eyes opened wide, and he tilted his head as if she wasn’t supposed to say that,” according to a court memo.

She then admitted that she didn’t know Sawyer personally.

Police later found 10 pounds of cocaine wrapped in cellophane and hidden in clothing.

Sawyer has been in federal detention since his arrest.

Coleman, who is free on bond, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. She waived her right to a trial, under a plea agreement to avoid a prison term of up to 20 years.

She admitted in her plea agreement that she didn’t know what was in the suitcase but suspected that it was narcotics because of how much money she was being paid to drive Sawyer to Michigan.