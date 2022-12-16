Michigan man arrested for Region bank robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — After multiple interviews with witnesses and canvassing surveillance footage, a man who robbed 1st Source Bank on Thursday was arrested in New Buffalo, Michigan, police announced Friday.
Michigan City police were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. to 3905 Franklin St. The suspect had fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money in his possession, police said, heading southbound on Franklin Street in a dark-colored vehicle. A short time later, an officer with the Pokagon Band Tribal Police in New Buffalo located the suspect's vehicle.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
A search and arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect. Ryan Michael James, 43, of New Buffalo, was arrested for the crime and charged with felony robbery, according to court records.
Anyone with additional information or who witnessed the incident can contact Michigan City Police Department Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219 874-3221 ext. 1077.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Christopher Kelley
Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN
Damir Lee
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Broadview, IL
Travis Dane
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Chesterton, IN
Justin McColly
Arrest Date: Dec. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christopher Adams
Arrest Date: Dec. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathon McCullough
Arrest Date: Dec. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corine Hudson
Arrest Date: Dec. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to an Endangered Adult; Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felonies Age: 47
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Eric Lopez
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Thomas Sherrod
Arrest Date: Dec. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Trespass Class: Felony Age: 59
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Edward Campion IV
Arrest Date: Dec. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Residential Entry; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dillon Ong
Arrest Date: Dec. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: North Liberty, IN
Matthew Murphy
Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Altered Handgun; Auto Theft; Legend Drug Deception; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
James Brinsfield
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Trail Creek, IN
Mackenzie Keeling
Arrest Date: Dec. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brook Scales
Arrest Date: Dec. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jerris Pezzuto
Arrest Date: Dec. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Confinement; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bambi Glancy-Fillmore
Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christopher Arrais
Arrest Date: Dec. 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Travis Smith
Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
David Moss
Arrest Date: Dec. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: South Bend, IN
Anthony Hopper
Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Spencer
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Plainfield, IN
Carlos Gipson
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cody Mang
Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Porter, IN
Tiffany Ransom
Arrest Date: Dec. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.