Michigan man arrested for Region bank robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — After multiple interviews with witnesses and canvassing surveillance footage, a man who robbed 1st Source Bank on Thursday was arrested in New Buffalo, Michigan, police announced Friday.

Michigan City police were dispatched at 1:05 p.m. to 3905 Franklin St. The suspect had fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money in his possession, police said, heading southbound on Franklin Street in a dark-colored vehicle. A short time later, an officer with the Pokagon Band Tribal Police in New Buffalo located the suspect's vehicle.

A search and arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect. Ryan Michael James, 43, of New Buffalo, was arrested for the crime and charged with felony robbery, according to court records.

Anyone with additional information or who witnessed the incident can contact Michigan City Police Department Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219 874-3221 ext. 1077.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Christopher Kelley Damir Lee Travis Dane Justin McColly Christopher Adams Jonathon McCullough Corine Hudson Eric Lopez Thomas Sherrod Edward Campion IV Dillon Ong Matthew Murphy James Brinsfield Mackenzie Keeling Brook Scales Jerris Pezzuto Bambi Glancy-Fillmore Christopher Arrais Travis Smith David Moss Anthony Hopper Michael Spencer Carlos Gipson Cody Mang Tiffany Ransom