Michigan man charged with cocaine possession during 6-state weekend 'blitz'

Indiana State Police troopers from the Lowell Post participated last weekend in a six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort that led locally to the arrest of a Michigan man on drug charges.

The blitz involved troopers from Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia, according to ISP, and yielded three marijuana possession arrests.

During one of the traffic stops, 27 grams of cocaine was allegedly found in the possession of Jamie Dines, 42, of Stevensville, Michigan. Dines was charged with dealing cocaine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Dines was incarcerated at the Porter County Jail, police said.