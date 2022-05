Michigan man imprisoned for illegally bringing gun to Indiana

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Michigan man to prison for illegally traveling through Indiana with a firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 41-month sentence Thursday on Taequan Richardson, 23, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Richardson pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police arrested Richardson July 10, 2020, on the Indiana Toll Road. He was a passenger in a car that officers stopped for speeding and going through a toll gate without paying.

Police found an FN Herstal .40 caliber pistol underneath the front passenger seat in front of Richardson’s feet.

Richardson, who has a prior conviction in the State of Michigan for illicit drug trafficking, told police he had just brought the gun after getting out of prison because he lived in a dangerous neighborhood and needed it for protection.

A federal grand jury indicted Richardson in 2020. He gave up his right to make the government prove his guilty at trial in return for the U.S. attorney recommending he receive a more lenient sentence.

Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, credited the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hobart Police Department for investigating the crime.

