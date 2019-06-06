FAIR OAKS — Fair Oaks Farms accounts for less than 4% of all calves purchased by Midwest Veal, a veal farm located in North Manchester, Indiana, according to a statement from Midwest Veal.
A video released by an animal rights organization Tuesday showed the alleged transport of calves from Fair Oaks Farms to Midwest Veal in a tightly-packed livestock vehicle.
However, in the past, Fair Oaks officials have maintained that the Newton County company does not send their calves to veal farms.
"While Fair Oaks Farms knew months ago that there was undercover activist activity, we had no idea that one of our Midwest Veal facilities was also involved," the company's statement reads. "While the video does not show any evidence of abuse on our veal facilities, we understand that some of the images portrayed were hard to see. As a company, we take full responsibility for the images shown in our portion of the video."
In a statement issued late Wednesday on social media, Fair Oaks founder Mike McCloskey did not address the veal allegations, but took full responsibility for other issues presented in the Animal Recovery Mission video, which showed calves being body slammed and hit with various objects, including steel rods and branding irons.
"Watching this video broke my heart and created a sadness that I'll have to endure the rest of my life," McCloskey said. "As hard as we try, you can always end up with bad people within your organization, and this is what happened to us."
McCloskey said three of the four employees shown in the video abusing calves were fired three months ago after coworkers had reported them for animal cruelty. The fourth wasn't fired until Tuesday.
The Newton County Sheriff's Department has requested the names of the former Fair Oaks Farms employees and an individual who may have witnessed the alleged crimes and failed to report the activity, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
McCloskey said he intends to work closely with law enforcement to prosecute those accused of animal abuse. Cameras will also be installed around their farms in areas with any interactions between animals and employees to ensure there is no mistreatment. Additional audits will occur, as well.
"I am committed to never again have to watch a video of our animals suffering the way they suffered," McCloskey said. "I guarantee you that this will not happen at Fair Oaks Farms again."
Richard Couto, founder of Animal Recovery Mission, said ARM plans to release another video Friday, which will allegedly show conversations the undercover investigator had with management acknowledging animal abuse.
"This is a much greater investigation, and it's still ongoing," Couto said.
Since the initial video's widespread release showing young calves being abused by Fair Oaks Farms employees, Strack & Van Til, Jewel-Osco and Family Express announced they are pulling Fairlife products from its shelves.
Fair Oaks Farms is the flagship farm for Fairlife, a national brand of higher protein, higher calcium and lower fat milk produced at a network of dairy farms and distributed by Coca-Cola.
In a statement, Coca-Cola said it takes animal welfare seriously and expects "suppliers to operate with the highest degree of integrity and comply with all laws, including animal welfare laws." The company plans to stick with Fairlife.
Check back at nwi.com for updates on this story as it develops.