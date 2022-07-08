Ministers to lay out plan to curb Region gun violence

GARY — It's going to take more than another prayer vigil or gathering at the site of a horrific crime to reduce the gun violence plaguing the city, a Region pastor said.

In response to Monday's mass shooting, the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity scheduled a news conference for Saturday to announce its plan for action.

"We want the community to know that the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity — we are not just sitting back and twiddling our thumbs," said the Rev. De'Wan M. Bynum, president of the conference and senior pastor of Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Gary. "We have a plan to curb some of this violence."

The news conference was set for noon Saturday at the Gary Public Library, 225 W. Fifth Ave. Local law enforcement leaders and the Lake County prosecutor's office were expected to attend.

Local leaders also will announce an anti-violence rally planned for August in partnership with the Gary Community School Corp., Bynum said.

In addition, families are welcome to attend the Successful Interaction with Law Enforcement Conference from 9 to 11 a.m. at the library, he said.

Laurence Magnum, 25, of Merrillville, was one of the three people killed when gunfire erupted at a block party about 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Missouri Street.

Magnum played drums at Christian Valley a couple of times, Bynum said.

"I just really hate that it happened. He was a really nice guy," the pastor said. "It's just devastating to all of us."

Others killed in the shooting included Ashanti Brown, 20, of Olympia Fields, and Marquise Hall, 26, of Lafayette.

Seven others were wounded, including one person who was flown by helicopter to a Chicago hospital for a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. Most of the wounded were in their 20s.

Hall was Gary Mayor Jerome Prince's cousin, city officials said.

"Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss. Obviously, this hits close to home," Prince said in a statement this week. "However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to needless violence, including young people gunned down before they even reach adulthood. I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible losses these senseless deaths leave."

Prince vowed to continue investing in anti-violence initiatives that focus on intervention and prevention for younger residents and to support victims and their families when violence occurs.

Monday's tragedy marked the second mass shooting in Gary in less than a month.

Jonte Dorsey, 34, of Joliet, Illinois, and Jah’Nice Quinn, 26, of Merrillville, were fatally shot and four others were wounded when gunfire broke out about 2 a.m. June 12 during a rap concert at Playo's Nightclub, 1700 Grant St., Gary. One of the four wounded was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The city subsequently ordered the nightclub to shut down.

Bynum said the people of Gary must bow down in prayer to solve the problem of gun violence.

"Out city is not a dumping ground for garbage or dead bodies," he said. "And so we need to pray for the mindset to be renewed."

Bynum's parents and grandparents talked about Gary as a beautiful place, but he hasn't seen it that way during his lifetime, he said.

"But I also believe there are better days ahead for our city," he said. "We just need to come together ... and bow down in prayer and pray for renewed minds and renewed spirits, so that God can heal our land, heal our city."

While the nation mourns for the seven killed and more than three dozen wounded in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Bynum doesn't want the mass shooting in Gary to become just another tragedy that's quickly forgotten after everyone goes back to their daily routines.

"People need to know someone is concerned about Gary, Indiana," he said. "The Baptist Ministers Conference cares."