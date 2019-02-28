Try 3 months for $3

HAMMOND — A minivan hit an ambulance en route to a call after failing to yield, police said.

The Hammond Police Department responded to the crash involving a Hammond Fire Department vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The city's ambulance was was traveling west in the 1500 block of 169th Street with full emergency equipment activated when en route to a call.

The ambulance was traveling west when a Dodge Caravan didn't yield the right of way while attempting a left turn and turned into the ambulance, striking it, police said. 

No injuries were reported; however, the ambulance and the minivan were both damaged in the wreck. Police gave the minivan driver, a 65-year-old man from Hammond, traffic citations.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0