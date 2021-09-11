Minnesota man shot in head dies in East Chicago hospital, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A Minnesota man died in an East Chicago hospital after being shot in the head, police said.

The victim was identified as Emannuel Hall, 18, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

At 3:45 p.m. Friday police were alerted of a gunshot victim dropped off in the ER of St. Catherine Hospital at 4321 Fir St., said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

When officers arrived at the hospital, security staff told them a young black male driving a red Chevrolet Impala dropped the victim off at the ER and left the area.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital and the Lake County coroner's office responded.

East Chicago Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death.

The red Chevrolet Impala and a person of interest were located, police said. The vehicle was impounded for evidence purposes.

No further information was available pending further investigation.