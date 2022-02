Missing 3-year-old believed to be in extreme danger, police say

Police are seeking help locating a 3-year-old girl, who was last seen early Wednesday in Logansport and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The girl, identified as Rosenaika Cauratt, may be in the company of an older man and may be in need of medical assistance, according to the statewide Silver Alert.

She is described as 3 feet in height and weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots.

Cauratt is possibly in the company of an unidentified black male, between 40 to 50 years of age and approximately 6 feet in height.

Anyone with information about Cauratt is encouraged to contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or call 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.