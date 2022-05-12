Missing 3-year-old with autism dies after being found along shoreline

MICHIGAN CITY — A 3-year-old girl with autism died after she was found Thursday afternoon along a shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach, police said.

In efforts to save her life, medical professionals worked for hours to revive her, however the attempts were not successful, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker. The name of the child has not been released yet.

Forker said the girl, who is nonverbal, was found about 1:30 p.m. along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach, in an area just off Fairway Drive.

She had been reported missing at 11:30 a.m. from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane and was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane, wearing a T-shirt and diaper.

Following the 911 call, Michigan City officers searched the area and spoke with witnesses, and police from surrounding agencies arrived on the scene to assist.

Once she was located along the shoreline in the water, first responders pulled her onto dry land and immediately rendered medical aid to her. LaPorte County EMS took the child to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and speak with witnesses and are seeking video surveillance from the area.

Those who assisted Michigan City police include the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Porter County Search and Rescue, Michigan City Fire Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, LaPorte County EMS and area residents.

Anyone with information can contact the Michigan City Police Department through Facebook Messenger or the crime tip line at 219-873-1488.

