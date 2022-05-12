Missing 3-year-old with autism found along shoreline, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 3-year-old girl with autism was found along a shoreline of a small lake in Long Beach after she was reported missing to police Thursday afternoon.

Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker said the girl, who is non-verbal, was found around 1:30 p.m. along the shore of Clare Lake in Long Beach, in an area located between the streets of Fairway Drive and Long Beach Lane.

The girl's condition when she was found is unknown at this time and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

She had been reported missing around noon and was last seen in the area of Karwick Road and Long Beach Lane, wearing a t-shirt and diaper.

Michigan City police said more information will be released on the incident.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.