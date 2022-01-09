Missing 6-year-old found dead in NWI was abused by family, state's attorney says

A 6-year-old boy found dead early Saturday in Gary became unresponsive after he was forced to take a cold shower for an unspecified period of time Dec. 30, according to the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office.
Damari Perry was removed from the shower after he began to vomit, but his family members did not call for emergency help or seek medical treatment, Assistant State's Attorney Kyle Doyle told a judge during a hearing for Damari's older brother Jeremiah R. Perry.
A 19th Judicial Circuit judge in Lake County, Illinois, ordered Jeremiah Perry held on a $3 million bond, said Jim Newton, a spokesman for the Lake County (Illinois) state's attorney's office.
Jeremiah Perry is facing charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstruction of justice.
A hearing Sunday for Damari's mother, Jannie M. Perry, 38, was continued, Newton said. She's facing charges of first-degree murder, concealment of homicidal death and obstruction of justice.
The state's attorney's office also filed undisclosed charges against one of Damari's juvenile siblings. That sibling appeared Sunday in the 19th Judicial Circuit's juvenile court, Newton said.
Charges filed Saturday allege the family, which lives in North Chicago, Illinois, became upset with Damari on Dec. 29 and placed him in the cold shower Dec. 30, Newton said. The reason the family was upset has not yet been disclosed.
After Damari died, his mother planned to take the boy's body to Indiana and worked with others to leave his body near an abandoned home in Gary, the state's attorney's office said.
Damari was reported missing Wednesday from North Chicago, according to a news release issued by the Skokie (Illinois) Police Department. Family members told police Damari was last seen Tuesday and may have traveled to Skokie.
Investigators determined the family's story about Damari's disappearance was false, North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez said.
Officials working with multiple agencies interviewed several children in the family Thursday and Friday, officials said. Jannie Perry, Jeremiah Perry and the juvenile sibling facing charges were taken into custody Friday, police said.
Information from witnesses helped North Chicago police and FBI agents recover Damari's body about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near an abandoned home in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in downtown Gary, officials said.
The boy's cause and manner of death were pending an autopsy scheduled for Monday at the Lake County (Indiana) coroner's office.
Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.