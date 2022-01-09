Missing 6-year-old found dead in NWI was abused by family, state's attorney says

Charges filed Saturday allege the family, which lives in North Chicago, Illinois, became upset with Damari on Dec. 29 and placed him in the cold shower Dec. 30, Newton said. The reason the family was upset has not yet been disclosed.

After Damari died, his mother planned to take the boy's body to Indiana and worked with others to leave his body near an abandoned home in Gary, the state's attorney's office said.

Damari was reported missing Wednesday from North Chicago, according to a news release issued by the Skokie (Illinois) Police Department. Family members told police Damari was last seen Tuesday and may have traveled to Skokie.

Investigators determined the family's story about Damari's disappearance was false, North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez said.

Officials working with multiple agencies interviewed several children in the family Thursday and Friday, officials said. Jannie Perry, Jeremiah Perry and the juvenile sibling facing charges were taken into custody Friday, police said.

Information from witnesses helped North Chicago police and FBI agents recover Damari's body about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near an abandoned home in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in downtown Gary, officials said.