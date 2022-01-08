Missing 6-year-old found dead near abandoned house, police say

GARY — A 6-year-old boy was found dead near an abandoned home Saturday morning, police said.

Damari Perry, of North Chicago, was reported missing earlier this week near north suburban Skokie, Illinois, said North Chicago Police Department Chief of Police Lazaro Perez.

Perry was found early Saturday in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary by local police and FBI agents.

His remains are in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office, where an autopsy will be performed, Perez said.

Perry was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and according to Illinois police, he and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a woman who is known as Monique and a man known as "Wacko" or "Chaos," NBC Chicago reported.

Perry's sister allegedly said she had several drinks and feel asleep at the party and when she woke up two hours later, the boy and the man who is known as "Wacko" were not in the apartment. Then she told police Monique drove her back to North Chicago.