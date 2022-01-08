Missing 6-year-old found dead near abandoned house, police say

GARY — A 6-year-old boy was found dead near an abandoned home Saturday morning, police said.
Damari Perry, of North Chicago, was reported missing earlier this week near north suburban Skokie, Illinois, said North Chicago Police Department Chief of Police Lazaro Perez.
Perry was found early Saturday in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary by local police and FBI agents.
His remains are in the care of the Lake County Coroner's office, where an autopsy will be performed, Perez said.
Perry was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and according to Illinois police, he and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a woman who is known as Monique and a man known as "Wacko" or "Chaos," NBC Chicago reported.
Perry's sister allegedly said she had several drinks and feel asleep at the party and when she woke up two hours later, the boy and the man who is known as "Wacko" were not in the apartment. Then she told police Monique drove her back to North Chicago.
Authorities state that while the location of the party is not known, Perry's sister described it as a three-story yellow brick building that had an exposed stairway. The woman known as Monique had been seen driving a black Nissan that had a front passenger door dent and tinted windows.
Perez said that three family members who are suspected to be responsible for Perry's death are currently in police custody and any juvenile family members are in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.
The police chief further stated that he and his agency, along with agencies in Lake County and the Illinois State's Attorney's Office, are working to press charges against those responsible for the child's death.
Police asked anyone with information to call 847-596-8740.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.