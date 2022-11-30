 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Missing elderly man believed to be in extreme danger, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Jerry Peyton

Jerry Peyton

 Provided

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 76-year-old DeMotte man believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The missing man was identified by police as Jerry Peyton, who was last seen late Tuesday morning.

He is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches in height, 177 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, police said He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or call 911.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts