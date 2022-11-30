Missing elderly man believed to be in extreme danger, police say

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 76-year-old DeMotte man believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

The missing man was identified by police as Jerry Peyton, who was last seen late Tuesday morning.

He is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches in height, 177 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, police said He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or call 911.