Missing Gary man may be in extreme danger

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Tuesday in the hope of locating a man missing from Gary who is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

The missing man is Jerry Moog, a 60-year-old white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Moog was last seen at 3:15 a.m. Saturday wearing gray pants with no shirt and no shoes, according to the Gary Police Department.

Anyone with information on Moog's whereabouts is urged to contact Gary police at 219-881-1214.

Jerry Moog

 Provided
