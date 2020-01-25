Missing girl located, returned to family by police

HOBART — Police located a missing 14-year-old girl after she was reported missing Saturday by family who said a mysterious vehicle picked her up in an alleyway.

Around 9 p.m. Hobart police announced Yessenia Gutierrez was found safe and a detective was taking her back home to her parents, Capt. James Gonzales said.

Investigators started scouring the area for Gutierrez late Saturday evening, police said.

Erica Gonzalez, her mother, said the girl slipped out of the house with "only the clothes on her back," and left behind her cellphone Saturday morning.

Erica Gonzalez said that evening investigators were working to access the messages contained in apps on the girl's phone to see whom she may have been communicating with.

Between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday the teen was picked up in alley behind her house in the 400 block of North Liberty Street in Hobart by an unknown person, police said. Gutierrez didn't have a history of running away, family told police.

Family inside the house heard a loud muffler noise and then the girl was gone.