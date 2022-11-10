 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing Hammond teen found, police say

HAMMOND — A missing teenager has been located, Hammond police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Police asked for public help Wednesday in locating Arraughn Perez, 14, of Hammond, who went missing Monday. Police said they believe she ran away from home.

Her father said he believed she was still in the Hammond area, police said. 

Police did not release details about the circumstances of Perez's disappearance.

