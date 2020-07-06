You are the owner of this article.
Missing LaPorte man found, police say
Missing LaPorte man found, police say

Statewide Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old LaPorte County man

A Silver Alert ended after Shane G. Cooper was found.

 Provided

A statewide Silver Alert was ended late Monday morning after a missing 29-year-old LaPorte man was located, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

No further details of his discovery were available.

The alert was issued Sunday for Shane G. Cooper, who left a residence on foot in Springfield Township in rural LaPorte County at about 1 p.m. that day.

He was believed to be in danger and possibly in need of urgent medical assistance.

