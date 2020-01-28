Missing man's body discovered near Indiana Toll Road, family confirms

PORTAGE — A previously missing 82-year-old Portage man was discovered dead near the Indiana Toll Road on Monday, family has confirmed.

An autopsy for Joseph W. Thomas was slated for Wednesday morning to determine a cause of death.

Thomas was found in a small body of water near the Toll Road's mile marker 23, about a few blocks away from where Thomas' vehicle was last seen Saturday, authorities said.

A Toll Road maintenance employee told police he made the discovery while exiting the commuter lot in his car near the tollway barrier, a Portage Police Department news release stated.

"The body was found in an area that was not clearly visible to passing motorists," police said.

Portage detectives on scene reported no obvious signs of trauma.

Thomas was last seen at a hotel at 5:30 p.m. Saturday asking for directions to get back to his home, according to police.