alert urgent

Missing Merrillville youth sought

Scotty Watson

 Provided

A photo has been released in hopes the public can help locate a 17-year-old male from Merrillvile, who has been missing since Oct. 18, according to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The youth is identified as Scotty Watson and he is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds with pierced ears, the organization said.

Watson may be using the alias date of birth of April 3, 2005.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Merrillville police at 219-660-0000.

