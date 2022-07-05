Missing Merrillville youth sought

A photo has been released in hopes the public can help locate a 17-year-old male from Merrillvile, who has been missing since Oct. 18, according to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The youth is identified as Scotty Watson and he is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds with pierced ears, the organization said.
Watson may be using the alias date of birth of April 3, 2005.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Merrillville police at 219-660-0000.
PHOTOS: Crown Point Fourth of July Parade
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
The crowd watches Crown Point's annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday.
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Philly Pinentel, 4, drives his Jeep at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Ally Kurt, 11, drives an army tank at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Rudy Vasquez walks the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
The Crown Point High School wrestling team displays their Indiana State Wrestling championship trophy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Five-year-old Nora Stone waves to the passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Kids use any means necessary to gather candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Jim Wise holds his exhausted 17-month-old granddaughter Scarlett Wise at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Blakely, 2, and Alivia Govan wave as the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade passes.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Three-year-old Charlotte Stone came prepared for the loud sirens at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers wow the crowd at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Tractors of all sizes roll down up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Brianna, 13, C.L., 10, Somaya, 5, and Gabrielle, 8, Johnson watch the passing Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
A custom hod rod from Hawk Home Inspection rolls up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
A group of girls wait for passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
David Fritz drives a 1928 Rumley Model X tractor at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
