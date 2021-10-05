 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing motorcycle from crash scene nets felony charge for Porter County man, police say
alert urgent

Missing motorcycle from crash scene nets felony charge for Porter County man, police say

David Majka

David Majka

 Provided

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Kouts man faces a felony count of obstruction of justice after allegedly removing a motorcycle from a crash scene that left the driver unable to remember he had been riding with a passenger, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 66-year-old Gary man, who was found lying on the ground, told Porter County police he was riding northbound on County Road 250 West approaching Joliet Road around 5 p.m. Saturday when a southbound vehicle crossed the center line.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

This forced the motorcyclist to swerve, which caused him to crash, police said. The rider did not remember he had a passenger on his bike and that woman did not remember what happened.

Police said they were initially unable to locate the motorcycle involved in the crash, though saw the associated scratch marks on the roadway and ground just off the pavement.

A man riding as part of the group reportedly told police he saw others picking up the black Harley Davidson motorcycle in question and then noticed it was gone.

NWI boy solicited by man fantasizing about suffocating victim, sex encounter, police say

Two men then drove up to the site on a motorcycle and while the passenger, David Majka, 46, of Kouts, initially denied knowing anything about the missing bike, he later admitted to moving it to a nearby gas station.

"David stated he did not want the motorcycle to be impounded by police, so he removed it from the scene," police said.

Police said they located and impounded the motorcycle in question and took Majka to the county jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: More than 200,000 children sexually abused by French Catholic clergy since 1950

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts