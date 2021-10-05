Missing motorcycle from crash scene nets felony charge for Porter County man, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Kouts man faces a felony count of obstruction of justice after allegedly removing a motorcycle from a crash scene that left the driver unable to remember he had been riding with a passenger, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 66-year-old Gary man, who was found lying on the ground, told Porter County police he was riding northbound on County Road 250 West approaching Joliet Road around 5 p.m. Saturday when a southbound vehicle crossed the center line.

This forced the motorcyclist to swerve, which caused him to crash, police said. The rider did not remember he had a passenger on his bike and that woman did not remember what happened.

Police said they were initially unable to locate the motorcycle involved in the crash, though saw the associated scratch marks on the roadway and ground just off the pavement.

A man riding as part of the group reportedly told police he saw others picking up the black Harley Davidson motorcycle in question and then noticed it was gone.

Two men then drove up to the site on a motorcycle and while the passenger, David Majka, 46, of Kouts, initially denied knowing anything about the missing bike, he later admitted to moving it to a nearby gas station.