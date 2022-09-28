Missing Porter County boy believed to be in extreme danger, police say

Porter County police are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old Portage boy last seen Tuesday and believed to be in extreme danger.

Police released a photo of Blake Nielson, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black and tan T-shirt, grey sweatpants and Nike Jordan shoes, police said.

The statewide Silver Alert says Nielson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, but a report from the county sheriff's department says he was last seen at lunchtime that day at Willowcreek Middle School in Portage.

Anyone having contact with Nielson or who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Porter County Sheriff's Department at 219-477-3000 or by calling 911.