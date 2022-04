Missing Region girl now home safe, police say

HAMMOND — A 13-year-old girl who was believed to have run away from home Tuesday has been located and is safe, authorities said.

The girl was identified by Hammond police as Jessenia Calzada. On Thursday, the Hammond Police Department said the girl was returned home safely.

Hammond police previously said it was believed the girl was somewhere in Hammond.

No further information was released to protect the privacy of the juvenile and family.

Police previously released a photo of her and a description, asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division.

Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.