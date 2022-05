Missing Region man found dead in Crown Point motorcycle crash, police say

CROWN POINT — A man reported missing Wednesday by Hammond police was found dead Thursday morning following a motorcycle crash on the southbound ramp to Interstate 65 from U.S. 231 in Crown Point, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said they were called out to the scene around 9:10 a.m. Thursday after a crew cutting grass in the area spotted the motorcycle off the roadway and on its side.

Crown Point police found the driver dead near the bike and he was identified as Robert J. Nolbertowicz Jr., 51, of Hebron.

A preliminary crash investigation determined the gray 2003 Yamaha ran off the ramp and Nolbertowicz died as a result of injuries in the crash, police said.

"The date and time that the crash occurred is unknown at this time," state police said.

The ramp from U.S. 231 to the southbound lanes of I-65 was closed for approximately two hours for a crash investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.