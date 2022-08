Missing Region woman found, police say

GARY — A 35-year-old Gary woman, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been located, according to Gary police.

"Thank you for all the tips and messages," police said in a social media post.

Police had sought the public's help earlier this week in locating Amanda Lentner, who was last seen Aug. 16. Police had said she was possibly in danger.

The public was encouraged to contact police with any information about Lentner's whereabouts.