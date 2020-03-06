Missing teen girl found safe

A 16-year-old Griffith girl who was reported missing this week was found safe Friday morning, authorities said.
Desiree Throw was reported missing from the Griffith area after running away from her home Sunday, police said.
Her debit card had been used outside of Indiana on Monday, according to the sheriff's department.
Lake County investigators had sent alerts to state and local authorities along Throw's suspected route.
It's unclear how Throw was found.
