Missing teen girl found safe
Missing teen girl found safe

Desiree Throw

Desiree Throw

A 16-year-old Griffith girl who was reported missing this week was found safe Friday morning, authorities said. 

Desiree Throw was reported missing from the Griffith area after running away from her home Sunday, police said. 

Her debit card had been used outside of Indiana on Monday, according to the sheriff's department.

Police seeking public assistance to locate missing 16-year-old Griffith girl

Lake County investigators had sent alerts to state and local authorities along Throw's suspected route.

It's unclear how Throw was found. 

Here is a list of children who have gone missing since Jan. 1, 2020 and were entered into the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's database. This list does not include any missing children or teenagers who have not been reported to the national database. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master's degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS.

