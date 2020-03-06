Missing teen girl found safe

A 16-year-old Griffith girl who was reported missing this week was found safe Friday morning, authorities said.

Desiree Throw was reported missing from the Griffith area after running away from her home Sunday, police said.

Her debit card had been used outside of Indiana on Monday, according to the sheriff's department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County investigators had sent alerts to state and local authorities along Throw's suspected route.

It's unclear how Throw was found.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 6 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.