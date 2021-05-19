 Skip to main content
Missing Valpo mother, daughter found safe
Jessica Allison, left, and Aislin Grace Allison have been found.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A 22-year-old mother and her 4-year-old daughter were located after the Porter County Sheriff's Office opened a missing persons investigation Friday.

Mother Jessica Allison and daughter Aislin Grace Allison, both Valparaiso residents, were last seen during on a video call with Jessica's husband, an over-the-road truck driver outside of Indiana at the time, at around 7 p.m. Friday. Family members were concerned for their welfare.

They were reported found safe on Monday after the public provided tips that assisted the police investigation.

"Both subjects have been located and are safe,"  Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said. "Thank you for all of the tips and help in this matter."

Anyone with information about any people reported missing can call Porter County Central Communications at 219-477-3170 or 911.

