LAKE STATION — A 23-year-old woman reported missing Sept. 11 was found safe and unharmed Monday, police say.
Cintya Borja disappeared after having left her residence in Hobart to run errands. Surveillance footage showed her near Edison High School in Lake Station between 1:50 and 2 p.m.
Borja, who also goes by Cintya Corral, hadn't been seen until Monday — almost three weeks later. That same day, she was served with a warrant for her arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an incident in August.
Hobart Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip said she was found with a man, who also was arrested on a warrant.
Wardrip said the Lake Station Police Department will lead the investigation into why she went missing.