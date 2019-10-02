{{featured_button_text}}
Cintya Ahilin Borja

Age: 23

Residence: Hobart 

Booking Number(s): 1910284

Arrest Date: September 30, 2019 

Offense Description: Battery 

Class: Misdemeanor 

Entry Code: MUN

LAKE STATION — A 23-year-old woman reported missing Sept. 11 was found safe and unharmed Monday, police say.

Cintya Borja disappeared after having left her residence in Hobart to run errands. Surveillance footage showed her near Edison High School in Lake Station between 1:50 and 2 p.m. 

Borja, who also goes by Cintya Corral, hadn't been seen until Monday — almost three weeks later. That same day, she was served with a warrant for her arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an incident in August.

Hobart Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip said she was found with a man, who also was arrested on a warrant. 

Wardrip said the Lake Station Police Department will lead the investigation into why she went missing.  

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.