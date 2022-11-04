Missing woman found dead after fire overdosed, coroner's office says

GARY — A woman found dead after a fire at an abandoned home in Gary in September died from a drug overdose, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Deborah Leslie, 30, of Griffith, was last seen at a Hammond motel and was reported missing Sept. 23 at the Griffith Police Department, officials said.
That same day, the coroner's office was dispatched to the 5300 block of West Eighth Avenue in Gary after fire investigators discovered a body inside a residence that burned early Sept. 22.
The deceased was identified as Leslie following a forensic autopsy and dental comparison, Coroner David Pastrick said.
She died from a fentanyl and cocaine overdose, coroner's records showed. Her manner of death remained pending.
Police were continuing to investigate, Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989 or Griffith Detective Jake Schoon at 219-924-7503.
