 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Missing woman found dead after fire overdosed, coroner's office says

  • 0

GARY — A woman found dead after a fire at an abandoned home in Gary in September died from a drug overdose, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Deborah Leslie, 30, of Griffith, was last seen at a Hammond motel and was reported missing Sept. 23 at the Griffith Police Department, officials said.

That same day, the coroner's office was dispatched to the 5300 block of West Eighth Avenue in Gary after fire investigators discovered a body inside a residence that burned early Sept. 22.

The deceased was identified as Leslie following a forensic autopsy and dental comparison, Coroner David Pastrick said.

She died from a fentanyl and cocaine overdose, coroner's records showed. Her manner of death remained pending.

Police were continuing to investigate, Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989 or Griffith Detective Jake Schoon at 219-924-7503.

Missing woman found dead after fire died from overdose, coroner says

Deborah Leslie

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the heart-warming moment a dog meets her human baby brother

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts